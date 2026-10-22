Daniel Mitov: Radev offers spectacles as he loses control

Former Foreign Minister and current GERB MP Daniel Mitov sharply criticizes Prime Minister Rumen Radev, accusing him of using the arrests of mayors for political spectacles to cover up his failure to deal with the country's real problems. In his statement to Nova TV, Mitov stated that the Prime Minister's real priorities should be the security of Bulgaria, securing the coasts and transport in the Black Sea, on which food prices depend.

He added that instead of fulfilling his election promises to control inflation, Radev is offering spectacles, as he is losing control over public processes.

The MP likens the Prime Minister's current actions to a cross between the early Tsvetan Tsvetanov and the early Kiril Petkov, warning that no one who has gone down this path has ended well.

Mitov also criticized Radev for commenting on police actions at meetings of the Council of Ministers and prejudging their results, which violates the independence of the judiciary.

Finally, he makes a distinction with the action in the municipality of Vratsa, to which GERB did not react, and emphasizes that in the current case only media effect is sought.