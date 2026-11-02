Iliyana Yotova's victory postpones indefinitely plans for destabilization of the state. This was stated by the MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" Todor Dzhikov in the program "The Day Begins" on BNT. He congratulated the citizens who voted in the presidential elections, as well as the winners of the vote - Iliyana Yotova and Valchev.

Dzhikov expressed hope that the newly elected president will work for the unity of the Bulgarian people and for improving living conditions. According to him, the winners' campaign was based on vision, priorities and goals.

Criticisms of political opponents

„I believe that from now on, President Yotova will work for the unity of the Bulgarian people and for the eventual improvement of living conditions in Bulgaria“, said Todor Dzhikov.

The MP rejected the thesis that „Progressive Bulgaria“ has become more vulnerable after the presidential vote. He criticized his political opponents and stated that Yotova's victory had postponed plans for destabilization, in his opinion.

“The plan for destabilizing the state is canceled with the victory of Mrs. Yotova for an indefinite period“, said Dzhikov.

He also criticized the intentions he attributed to Assen Vassilev and Kiril Petkov, stating that in his opinion certain political plans related to Ukraine will soon end. These statements were presented by Dzhikov as a political assessment, not as established facts.

According to the MP, European political leaders must take into account the dissatisfaction with the increase in the cost of living. He cited energy and food prices as a common problem for a number of European Union countries and called for peace through negotiations and diplomacy.

Support for Radev does not automatically transfer

Djikov said that support for Rumen Radev's political formation cannot automatically transfer to Iliyana Yotova. He made a distinction between the two politicians and pointed out that the formation led by Radev received about 1.4 million votes in the April elections.

„Ms. Iliyana Yotova, as wonderful a person as she is, is still not Mr. Rumen Radev. So logically, there is no way that these one million and four hundred thousand will automatically flow as support for Mrs. Yotova“, said the MP.

As a main conclusion from the elections, he pointed out that campaigns with a clear vision, priorities and values gain more trust than those based on suggestions and confrontation.

Prices, budget and social measures

On the topic of consumer protection, Dzhikov said that he supports a European approach and the use of data on production costs. According to him, for three groups of food products that cover the small consumer basket, these costs are between 16% and 20%.

The MP said that specific measures to support vulnerable groups will be presented with the budget. He identified the limited budget possibilities, unpaid debts to businesses and the high budget deficit as problems, for which he used political assessments.

At the end of the conversation, Djikov denied having seen Iliyana Yotova or Rumen Radev making political deals with “Vazrazhdane“.