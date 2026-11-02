KEWR decides today on the price of natural gas for November

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission will announce the final price of natural gas for November. At the moment, the specific amount of the tariff has not yet been announced.

The initial proposal of the public supplier “Bulgargaz“ envisaged a price increase of nearly 34 percent. KEWR determined the requested increase as excessive and is expected to approve a lower price after the submitted corrected estimates.

The price will be valid from November 1

The new tariff will enter into force retroactively from November 1. This means that it will apply to supplies throughout the month, regardless of the exact moment in which the regulator announces its decision.

The change will affect the costs of households and businesses that use natural gas. The extent of the impact on final bills will also depend on the terms of the relevant contracts and the costs of delivery, transmission and supply.

Smaller increase expected

The final decision of the Energy Regulatory Commission will put an end to the procedure for determining the price for November. It will replace the initial proposal of “Bulgargaz“, after the company has made new calculations.

The exact value of the price and the percentage of the change compared to the previous month will become known with the regulator's decision.