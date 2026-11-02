Yordanova: The political alliance will not be revived

The result of the presidential elections does not indicate a restoration of the political "alliance" and there is no intention to revive it. This was stated by the chairman of the parliamentary group of "Democratic Bulgaria" Nadezhda Yordanova after the loss of the candidate Andrey Gyurov supported by the formation.

Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev won the second round, after attracting support from voters of different political formations. According to Yordanova, both candidates increased their results in the last stage, but Yotova managed to mobilize more votes.

The vote from the first round has shifted towards Yotova

„There was no alliance, there was no intention to revive it – "There is none," Yordanova said.

According to Yordanova, exit poll analyses show that voters who voted for the first time in the second round were divided approximately equally between the two candidates. However, the majority of the votes for the remaining participants in the first round have shifted towards Yotova.

She indicated as part of this vote the support of voters of “Vazrazhdane“, “Velichye“ and a significant part of those who voted for Hristanov. According to her, this shows the need for better mobilization of voters supporting the democratic community, as well as a more active conversation with citizens about the future of the country.

Yordanova also commented on the votes from the GERB electorate. According to data from “Myara“ 75% of those who voted for GERB in the parliamentary elections supported Gyurov, and 21% voted for Yotova.

Yordanova denied party deals

The chairman of the parliamentary group of “Democratic Bulgaria“ stated that Gyurov's campaign was aimed at citizens, and not at negotiating support with party leaders. She also said that no efforts were made to prevent the election of the Supreme Judicial Council so that the current composition could continue to perform its functions.

Yordanova accused her opponents of building their campaign on fears and division. As an example, she cited suggestions about possibly sending Bulgarian soldiers to Ukraine.

According to her, the main challenge facing the newly elected President Iliana Yotova will be overcoming the division in society and achieving unity.

Budget dispute

In the conversation, Yordanova also leveled accusations at Prime Minister Rumen Radev. According to her, he is trying to avoid responsibility for budget policy and prepare society for a budget with a large deficit and no reforms, shifting the blame to former Finance Minister Assen Vassilev.

Yordanova stated that the lack of reforms and the admission of high budget deficits will be a serious problem.

Sources: bntnews.bg