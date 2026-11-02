Plovdiv resident mistakenly deleted as dead from electoral rolls: Besides offering me a coffin

The case of 78-year-old Dimitar Georgiev, who found out at the polling station that he was listed as deceased, ended with his being allowed to vote. A check established that his name was mistakenly deleted from the electoral roll, and the error does not affect his pension or the need to prove to other institutions that he is alive.

According to the deputy chairman of the Plovdiv Regional Election Commission, Kaloyan Sukhorukov, the confusion occurred when the list was updated. Instead of Georgiev, another person with similar names should have been deleted, who had actually died and lived nearby.

After checking his personal data and filling out the necessary declaration, Georgiev was allowed to exercise his right to vote. The REC clarified that the error only applies to the specific electoral list and does not require a visit to the National Social Security Institute or any other institution. The man's pension will not be suspended.

Initially, Georgiev was worried that he would have to take additional steps to prove that he was alive. After he was told what was written against his name, he reacted with a sense of humor.

„In addition to offering me a coffin,“ said Dimitar Georgiev.

The man said that his most serious concern was related to his pension and the possibility of having to visit the National Social Security Institute. However, the REC is categorical that the technical error in the voter list does not have such an effect.

The case is not related to a change in Georgiev's civil status. After his identity was established, the election procedure at the section continued, and he exercised his right to vote.