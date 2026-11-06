Mostly sunny weather and a cold morning are expected in Bulgaria on Friday, November 6. Cloud cover will break up and will decrease significantly in many areas. Fog or low stratus cloud is possible in the lowlands and valleys in the morning.

“On Friday, cloud cover will break up and in many areas will decrease to predominantly sunny weather,” the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecasts. Winds will be light from the northwest, temporarily becoming calm in many areas.

Temperatures across the country

Minimum temperatures will most often be between 0° and 6°. Maximum temperatures will reach 9°-14°. In Sofia, temperatures of 2° are expected in the morning and 11° during the day; in Plovdiv, between 3° and 14°, and in Varna, between 3° and 12°.

Temperatures in Burgas will be between 4° and 11°. Vidin will be among the warmest places, with a maximum temperature of around 14°, while temperatures of up to 13° are expected in Stara Zagora. Daytime temperatures in northeastern Bulgaria will be around 10°-11°.

Weather in the mountains

Cloud cover in the mountainous areas will be variable, with longer sunny spells. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 8°, while at 2000 meters it will be around 1°. Temperatures will remain below freezing on the highest peaks.

Over the weekend, morning temperatures will drop and in some places will be around or below 0°, while daytime temperatures will remain close to those on Friday.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, meteoradar.bg