Metropolitan Gavriil in critical condition at the Military Medical Academy

Metropolitan Gavriil of Lovech has been admitted to the Military Medical Academy in critical condition and with his life at risk, NOVA reported.

He was admitted to the medical facility due to critical complications and serious accompanying pancreatic problems. His condition deteriorated dramatically yesterday, and he was placed on mechanical ventilation and life-support systems while in an induced coma. Doctors at the hospital are fighting for his life.

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church and the Military Medical Academy have not published a statement containing such information. Neither the reason for any possible hospitalization nor medical details about the metropolitan’s condition have been announced.

The latest publicly reported appearances by Metropolitan Gavriil of Lovech were connected with religious services and church events. On October 18, he celebrated the liturgy at the Holy Trinity Church in Lovech. In his sermon at the time, he said: “The miracle is a call to strong faith, humility and patience in prayer.”

On July 27, Metropolitan Gavriil officiated at the Church of St. Great Martyr Panteleimon in the village of Ribaritsa. In June, he received the Order of Saints Cyril and Methodius, First Class, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of his election as diocesan metropolitan.

Metropolitan Gavriil, whose secular name is Tsvetan Dinev, has headed the Lovech Diocese since 2001. He was born on July 16, 1950, in Sofia.

In the absence of an official statement, reports that he is in critical condition and that his life is at risk remain unconfirmed. Any change in his health could be announced by the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, his diocese or the medical facility.

Sources: bta.bg, bnrnews.bg