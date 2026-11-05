Deportations from Germany to Turkey rise by 25.5%

Deportations from Germany to Turkey increased by 25.5 percent between January and September 2026, even though the total number of forced returns from the country decreased. During the nine-month period, 2,025 people were returned to Turkey, compared with 1,614 during the same period in 2025.

The data was provided by the German Federal Ministry of the Interior in response to a written question from Clara Bünger, the spokeswoman for internal affairs of the parliamentary group of the Die Left party. They were cited by DPA.

Total number of deportations declines

Between January and September 2026, a total of 14,324 foreign nationals were deported from Germany. A year earlier, during the same period, the number had been 17,651, representing a decline of 18.9 percent.

Turkey remains the most common destination for deportations from Germany. It is followed by Georgia, with 883 people returned, and Algeria, with 629. The data shows that the increase in returns to Turkey is taking place against a backdrop of an overall decline in forced returns.

Six people deported to Syria

Returns to Syria continue to be limited, particularly when convicted criminals are involved. Nevertheless, individual deportations are possible. Since the beginning of 2026, six people have been returned to Syria.

Clara Bünger criticised the deportation policy and said: “More than 50 deportations a day is still far too many.“

More people are leaving voluntarily

The decline in deportations does not mean that fewer people whose right of residence had expired or was absent left Germany. Between January and September 2026, 14,140 people received state support for voluntary departure. A year earlier, their number had been 12,263.

These figures are preliminary and concern voluntary departures assisted by the German government. They are separate from the forced deportations recorded during the same period.

Sources: bta.bg, tagesspiegel.de