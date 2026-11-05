The Important News in Fakti on 05.11.2026

Street near the Russian Embassy in Sofia to be named “Anna Politkovskaya”

Part of Latinka Street in Sofia will be named after Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya. The decision was made by the Sofia Municipal Council with 29 votes in favor, 15 against and four abstentions. A total of 48 municipal councilors were present during the vote.

Boyko Borisov attacks Stefan Belchev over financial oversight

GERB leader Boyko Borisov attacked Progressive Bulgaria MP Stefan Belchev over his claims that public finances were subject to weak oversight. Speaking in the corridors of the National Assembly, Borisov linked the criticism to Belchev’s professional career, noting that he had held several senior positions in the financial oversight system.

Bulgarian MiG-29 pilots complete simulator training in Serbia

Angel Angelov, Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria to Serbia, Minister Plenipotentiary Mr. Petyo Valkov, together with Col. Mitko Borisov, defense attaché, and Capt. Bogoslov Savov, assistant military attaché, welcomed at the Bulgarian residence the second group of Bulgarian MiG-29 fighter pilots, who are undergoing simulator training in the Republic of Serbia from November 2 to 6, 2026.

Karakachanov: Trump lost because of the war in Iran

Krasimir Karakachanov linked Donald Trump’s and the Republican Party’s defeat in the U.S. midterm elections to the war against Iran. Speaking on the “Face to Face” program, he said the conflict had caused economic losses for the country and driven up fuel prices.

Ivan Angelov: The EU cannot dictate Bulgaria’s budget

The European Union cannot dictate what Bulgaria’s state budget should look like, said Ivan Angelov, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly from Progressive Bulgaria. He made the comment on BNT’s “More of the Day” program against the backdrop of the European Commission’s criticism of the country’s budget plan for 2027.

What the members of Slavi Trifonov’s team are doing after 7/8 TV

Following the closure of 7/8 TV, many of the media outlet’s familiar faces are continuing their professional careers through separate engagements. They include Krasi Radkov, Antoan Petrov, Dimitar Tudjarov-Shkumbata, Boris Soltariyski, Yordan Yonchev-Gamzata and Krum Savov.

NSSI: Pensions may be suspended because of a “life declaration”

Pensioners who receive a Bulgarian pension and live abroad must submit a so-called “life declaration” in order to continue receiving their payments in 2027. For some Bulgarians living abroad, the deadline is December 31, 2026, the National Social Security Institute reminded.

Change of GDBOP director? Darin Kostov being considered for the post

Chief Commissioner Martin Zlatkov, director of the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime, may be dismissed. Senior Commissioner Darin Kostov, currently deputy director of GDBOP, is being mentioned as his successor.

Polina Paunova: Parliamentary group leaders invited to UNWE

The leaders of the parliamentary groups have been invited to the University of National and World Economy for the presentation of the draft budget for 2027, journalist Polina Paunova reported. According to her, the invitation is for Friday, November 6, in the Maxima Hall, with the information she shared indicating a start time of 12:30.

Workers block Hainboaz after arrest of Bulmetal boss

Workers from the Bulmetal plant and residents of Gurkovo blocked traffic through the Republic Pass, known as Hainboaz, for nearly 30 minutes. More than 100 people took part in the protest, demanding information about the arrested owner of the company, Kolyo Atanasov.

Power supply disruptions possible in parts of Pancharevo district

ERM Zapad announced that maintenance of overhead power lines supplying Kokalyane Hydroelectric Power Plant will be carried out from November 6 to 10, 2026. The work on the power lines requires a change in the electricity supply configuration for consumers in parts of Pancharevo district, Sofia Municipality.

Demerdzhiev: Interior Ministry salaries will not increase in 2027

There will probably be no increase in Interior Ministry salaries in 2027, Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said during his hearing before the parliamentary Committee on Internal Security and Public Order. He said that a gradual increase in salaries starting in 2028 was being discussed.

Atanas Pekanov: For the first time, a budget will be presented openly to a large audience

I understand that our decision to present the new budget clearly, transparently and in detail at Bulgaria’s largest university of economics, instead of presenting it separately and hidden from the public at a lectern in the ministry or under the lights of the Granite Hall, is scandalous and unforgivable. Still, there are other topics it would be good to discuss—such as the three audit reports issued by the Bulgarian National Audit Office at the beginning of this week. Several media outlets nevertheless objectively reported the truths expressed in them—namely, that Bulgaria has structural problems with its public finances. These problems arose from budget decisions made between 2020 and mid-2026.

GERB backs concession for Toplofikatsiya-Sofia

GERB supports the launch of a concession procedure for Toplofikatsiya-Sofia. Municipal councilor Dimitar Vuchev of the party said this. According to him, GERB’s group in the Sofia Municipal Council will consider a report on the matter if one is submitted.

Stefan Antonov: Is the budget being hidden because its publication is delayed?

Is the budget being hidden because its publication is delayed? Here is the historical record:

SUV and tram crash blocks Hristo Botev Boulevard

A collision between an SUV and a tram disrupted traffic on Sofia’s Hristo Botev Boulevard. The crash occurred near the tram tracks, temporarily blocking tram services.

Kumanov of Balkanka to Fakti: If our ancestors saw the Danube project, they would turn in their graves VIDEO

Two-thirds of Bulgaria’s coastline consists of landslide-prone areas. Oryahovo could shift at any moment without anyone having excavated anything. And they want to dig even further into the foot of the landslides. The Oryahovo Municipality submitted objections, but later capitulated to the minister. The municipality is afraid that the state will cut off its funding. Dimitar Kumanov of the Balkanka Association said this in the Fakti studio in connection with the plans to deepen the Danube River.