Legal Affairs Committee backs all 21 candidates for the Supreme Judicial Council

The Legal Affairs Committee of the National Assembly backed all 21 candidates for members of the Supreme Judicial Council from the parliamentary quota. The decision was adopted with 18 votes „in favor“, with all candidates to be put forward for discussion and a vote in the plenary chamber.

Thirteen of the candidates are competing for six seats on the Judges’ College, while eight have been nominated for five seats on the Prosecutors’ College. The National Assembly will vote on the candidates individually. The election of each member requires at least 160 votes „in favor“, representing a two-thirds majority of all members of parliament.

Committee concludes hearings

Legal Affairs Committee Chair Yanka Tyankova said the procedure had concluded after lengthy discussions and disputes over the rules.

„We have come a very long way, and after many criticisms and disputes, we ultimately reached agreement on the procedural rules,“ Tyankova said.

According to her, numerous questions were asked and evidence was gathered during the hearings to dispel any doubts about the candidates’ professional and moral qualities.

Nadezhda Yordanova of „Democratic Bulgaria“ also praised the procedure that was conducted.

„We held a comprehensive, transparent and thorough hearing,“ Yordanova said, as quoted by BTA.

In her view, the candidates presented concepts that met the requirements and answered the questions put to them. Stoyu Stoev of „We Continue the Change“ stressed that direct meetings provide information beyond the biographies submitted and help assess the candidates’ professional and ethical qualities.

Election to continue with a vote in the plenary chamber

The final decision lies with the National Assembly. Under the adopted schedule, the deadline for voting on the candidates in the plenary chamber is November 19. If a candidate fails to receive the required majority, the procedure provides for a new review of the vacant seats.

The election of the magistrates’ representatives is also continuing. On October 30, the candidates from the judges’ quota presented their concepts and motives to the General Assembly of Judges. Prosecutors have already elected their four representatives after a two-round vote, while investigators are yet to hear the candidates and elect their representative to the Supreme Judicial Council.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bta.bg