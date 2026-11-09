Weather today, forecast for Monday, November 9: Cloudy with rain in places

Cloudy weather will prevail across Bulgaria on Monday, November 9. There will be occasional rain in places in the western half of the country, while conditions for fog and low cloud will develop in the lowlands during the morning hours. A light wind will blow from the southern quarter, predominantly from the south-southwest.

Minimum temperatures will be between 0° and 7°, while maximum temperatures will range between 7° and 12°. In Sofia, the daytime temperature will reach around 9°. The likelihood of precipitation will be lower in the eastern regions, while cloud cover will remain considerable.

Rain and snow in the mountains

“Cloudy weather will prevail on Monday, with occasional rain in places in the western half of the country,” the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology said.

There will be rain in the mountains of western and central Bulgaria. Above approximately 1,700 metres, the rain will turn to snow. The temperature at an altitude of 1,200 metres will be around 6°, while at 2,000 metres it will be around minus 1°.

During the night into Tuesday, the precipitation zone will gradually move eastward. On Tuesday, precipitation in the eastern regions is expected to stop before noon, after which cloud cover will temporarily break up and decrease.