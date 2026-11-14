The Poseidon 2026 Naval Exercise Has Concluded

The multinational naval exercise “Poseidon 2026”, organized and led by the Bulgarian Navy, has concluded. The maneuvers were conducted in Bulgarian territorial waters, with a primary focus on mine countermeasures and interoperability among the participating forces.

As part of the exercise, actions were carried out to plan and conduct mine countermeasure operations, survey shallow-water areas, and detect and destroy unexploded ordnance. The participants exchanged professional experience and strengthened coordination in applying common tactics, techniques and procedures.

Participation by Bulgaria and Romania

Military personnel and crews from the navies of Bulgaria and Romania took part in the practical activities. Ships from the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Group MCM BLACK SEA also participated.

The staff component included representatives of the navies of Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Greece, Türkiye and Romania, as well as of NATO’s Allied Maritime Command. The activities were planned and led in accordance with the Alliance’s standards, regulations and procedures.

The Exercise Was Led by Flotilla Admiral Radko Penev

“Poseidon 2026” was conducted under the leadership of the Commander of the Flotilla of Combat and Auxiliary Ships, Flotilla Admiral Radko Penev.

According to the organizers, the exercise confirms the importance of Bulgarian-Romanian military cooperation and multinational training for maintaining the security and safety of navigation in the Black Sea region.

Sources: bntnews.bg