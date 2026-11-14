Diana Rusinova lashes out at politicians after the tragedy on the Trakia Motorway: Stop politicking!

“Stop politicking, you are outrageous and brazen!” With these words, Diana Rusinova, chairwoman of the European Center for Transport Policies, began her latest Facebook post. She issued a scathing criticism of the political forces following the serious accident on the Trakia Motorway, in which 11 people died and more than 40 were admitted to hospital.

Rusinova accused the politicians of directing their public statements toward mutual excuses and shifting the blame instead of taking responsibility and seeking solutions.

In her post, she points to several projects related to road safety which, in her view, were not implemented. Among them is a contract dated March 23, 2020, for the development and implementation of an intelligent transport system covering the Trakia Motorway, which was subsequently terminated in 2022.

Rusinova also recalls a 2021 project aimed at improving safety in bad weather conditions on a section of the Hemus Motorway, which, she says, was also not carried out.

She also draws attention to a decision by the Road Infrastructure Agency dated February 5, 2025, related to the placement of horizontal fog markings on the Struma Motorway. According to her, this initiative also failed to lead to any real action.

The chairwoman of the European Center for Transport Policies describes the justification citing a lack of public funds as cynical, given the human casualties and those injured in the serious incident.

In conclusion, Diana Rusinova criticizes those who have governed the country in recent years, stating that regardless of the political changes, the results in the field of road safety remain unsatisfactory.