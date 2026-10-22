October 22, 1912 Bulgaria attacked the Ottoman Empire near Lozengrad VIDEO

The Lozengrad operation was the first major battle in Eastern Thrace during the Balkan war. It took place from October 22 to 24, 1912, with the First (Commanding Lieutenant General Vasil Kutinchev) and Third Bulgarian Army (Commanding Lieutenant General Radko Dimitriev) advancing against the forces of the Ottoman Eastern Army concentrated around Lozengrad. This reminds me of "Bulgarian Chronicles".

DISPOSITION OF FORCES

After Bulgaria declared war on the Ottoman Empire on October 18, 1912, it moved its First and Second Armies (commanded by Lieutenant General Nikola Ivanov) to Edirne. The main branch of the Bulgarian High Command is the Third Army, led by General Radko Dimitriev. The Turkish command did not suspect that an army could pass through Strandzha. The Bulgarian plan is for the Third Army to pass through Strandja secretly and surprise the enemy. The army encountered serious difficulties already in its concentration towards the border. For incomprehensible reasons, regular supply was not ensured and means of transport were not provided. And despite the many problems when war was declared on October 9, General Radko Dimitriev noted: "My glorious colleagues at the headquarters greeted the announcement with such joy, as if they were preparing for a wedding feast." Despite the difficulties, the Third Army crossed the Strandzha, hidden from the Turkish command, and on October 21 surprisingly came into contact with the Ottoman troops north of Lozengrad. On October 21, the Ottoman forces regrouped and took up defensive positions about 15 km north of the Odrin-Lozengrad road.

COURSE OF MILITARY ACTIONS

October 22

The intensive battles of the Lozengrad operation began on October 22. In the central section near Gechkinli and Seliolu, the First Sofia Infantry Division (commanding Major General Stefan Toshev), assisted by the Cavalry Division and the Fourth Preslav Infantry Division (commanding Major General Kliment Boyadzhiev), managed to repulse the Ottoman units with a hard fight, splitting the divisions , covering Edirne from the main forces at Lozengrad.

In the western section near Muratchala-Kaipa, the Third Balkan Infantry Division (commanding Major General Ivan Sarafov) managed to block the attempted Ottoman offensive. This gave the Fourth Division the opportunity to further develop the Bulgarian advance in the central zone by pushing back the Ottoman units from Eskipolos to Petra. In the eastern sector, the Fifth Danube Infantry Division (commanding Major General Pavel Hristov) also advanced a few kilometers south of Ericler.

October 23

On the second day of the operation, the units of the Third Bulgarian Army continued their advance towards Lozengrad, overcoming attempts at resistance. The Ottoman command engaged the reserve Seventh Nizam Division and briefly halted the advance. After the entry into the battle of Bulgarian reserve units, the Third Brigade of the Fifth Division and the Second Brigade of the Sixth Infantry Division kept in reserve (commanded by Major-General Pravoslav Tenev), a massive Bulgarian attack liquidated the resistance of the Ottoman units, who retreated disorganized towards Lozengrad, leaving the earth fortifications around the city. In the western section, the Ottoman units are also withdrawing to Edirne under the pressure of the Third Division and the Tenth Combined Infantry Division (commanding Major General Stoyu Bradistilov).

October 24

On the morning of October 24, the Third Army prepared for the final capture of Lozengrad, but the command found that the main Ottoman forces had withdrawn from the city. At 11:30, the Bulgarian units, led by Radko Dimitriev, entered Lozengrad and were solemnly welcomed by the local Bulgarian population.

BATTLE RESULT

The number of victims in the Lozengrad operation on the Ottoman side is estimated at around 1,000 killed and 1,500 captured. On the Bulgarian side, only the Third Army lost 532 killed and 1420 wounded.

CONSEQUENCES

Besides the psychological effect of the first Bulgarian victory in Eastern Thrace, the success of the Lozengrad operation also realized the preliminary plans of the Bulgarian command. The main Ottoman forces are pushed back to the south and cut off from the Edirne fortress, which can now be effectively besieged.

It is no coincidence that the correspondent of the English "Daily Telegraph" exclaims: "The capture of Lozengrad is one of the greatest triumphs known to history". And the Western press, impressed by the heroism of our wars, gave the Bulgarians the definition "Prussians of the Balkans".



In honor of the epoch-making first victory over the former conqueror, the folk poet Ivan Vazov wrote the poem "Lozengrad".