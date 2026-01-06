Tree fell on the fence of a kindergarten in Sofia

A huge tree collapsed on the fence and part of the sidewalk of kindergarten No. 8 “Prof. Dr. Elka Petrova“ in the capital's "Borovo" district, bTV reported.

The incident occurred late in the afternoon, when hundreds of parents were picking up their children from kindergarten, and miraculously there were no casualties.

The tree fell on the sidewalk, where parents often park their cars and go to work. There was no car parked there, BGNES reported.

This is not the first incident with a fallen tree in a capital kindergarten - last year a huge old plane tree fell on a playground in the 93rd DG "Chuden Svyat". The incident did not injure any children or staff because it happened over the weekend, when the garden was closed.

Over the weekend, a tree fell and killed a 31-year-old woman who was traveling to Vitosha with her family. On Saturday morning, another tree collapsed on a car, again in the capital's Borovo neighborhood.