Targovishte recorded the highest temperature for the day since statistics began

The temperature in Targovishte reached 18.5 degrees - almost three degrees more than the highest measured for the day since statistics began at the Meteorological Observatory in Targovishte. This was reported to BTA by the head of the institution, Krasimira Stoycheva.

So far, the highest temperature measured on January 6 was 15.7 degrees, in 1988, she indicated.

In the first month of the year, the warmest was on January 20, 2014, when the mercury in the thermometers reached 20.6 degrees. The minimum measured temperature for the month was minus 23.2 degrees, registered on January 26, 2010.

According to the synoptic forecast for tomorrow, there is expected to be significant cloudiness over Targovishte. In the afternoon, it is possible to rain, a moderate to strong gusty wind will blow from the south-southwest, bringing in warm air.

On Thursday, precipitation will be over most of the region - mainly rain, but in the afternoon, with the wind turning and strengthening from the west, cold air will quickly begin to invade and the rain will turn into snow. There is a risk of ice, the meteorologist said.

According to her, on Friday the cloudiness will break and decrease to sunny. The westerly wind will weaken, in the evening it will turn from the south-southwest. Temperatures will drop significantly. And on Saturday, with the passage of a new cyclone, new rainfall will intensify, which will subsequently turn into snowfall.