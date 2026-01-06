Lithuania says it is ready to send military contingent to Ukraine

Lithuania is prepared to send up to 150 servicemen, as well as weapons and military equipment to Ukraine as part of future security guarantees. This was stated by Asta Skaisgirite, an advisor to the president of the Baltic state, in an interview with the radio station “Žinių Radijas“, quoted by TASS, reports Focus.

“We support the most sustainable and long-term guarantees for Ukraine and are ready to join with our own contingent“, she said. According to her, after the conclusion of peace, Lithuania could send up to 150 soldiers to Ukraine, equipped with weapons and the necessary military equipment.

Skaisgirite specified that Western countries are currently discussing a model for providing security guarantees to Kiev for a period of between 15 and 30 years. She also reminded that Vilnius has already made a commitment to provide military assistance to Ukraine in an amount equal to 0.25% of Lithuania's gross domestic product.

“We are keeping this commitment“, the advisor to the Lithuanian president emphasized.