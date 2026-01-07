First pensions in euros are being paid

The payment of the first pensions in euros begins today.

People can see their amounts online or on site at the reception desks of the National Social Security Institute across the country. In order for the work with the currency exchange to proceed normally, employees at post offices have undergone special training.



The payment of pensions will continue until January 20. Over 60% of pensioners receive their money by bank transfer. The transfers of the amounts will be carried out today. There will be an increased police presence around post offices and banks. Teams of the “Gendarmerie“ Directorate and regional directorates in the country will be included in small and remote settlements. The police officers will be positioned mainly around the sites, and if necessary, they will provide assistance and help to citizens, the Ministry of Interior said.

Chief Inspector Milorad Yordanov, General Directorate of the "National Police": "We plan to direct all available resources of the Ministry of Interior to the protection of post offices and banks during these days. Our goal is to avoid any criminal encroachments - thefts, robberies, frauds against citizens".