Zhelyazkov: Mitsotakis assured that the issue of the blockade on the border will be resolved in the coming days

I received assurance from Prime Minister Mitsotakis that the issue of the blockade on the border will be resolved in the coming days. This was stated by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov after a conversation with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

In Paris, where they participated in the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, the two discussed the topic of the blockades by Greek farmers at border crossings and main roads between Greece and Bulgaria, the government press service reported.

Zhelyazkov stressed that the topic is important not only at the bilateral level, but also concerns the normal functioning of European transport corridors, the common market and the free movement of people and goods.

This is an issue that is in the interest of Bulgarian carriers, but at the same time it is also in the interest of Greek industry and Greek farmers, the Prime Minister said and also recalled that Bulgaria and Greece are part of the Schengen area.

“We are talking about principles that are supranational“, he added Zhelyazkov.

The Prime Minister was categorical that the position of the Bulgarian carriers is fair and the government is working in its defense.