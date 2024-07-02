On July 2, 1949 at 9:15 a.m. Georgi Dimitrov dies in the sanatorium "Barviha" near Moscow. Vasil Kolarov became the Prime Minister of Bulgaria. Prominent Soviet doctors diagnosed "heart failure, liver cirrhosis, diabetes, chronic prostatitis". There is a hypothesis of a political assassination of Dimitrov on the instructions of Stalin.

It is a little-known and secret fact that Dimitrov's hair and brain were examined by the Ministry of the Interior and mercury was found in them much above the usual dose for normal processes - about 48 mg/kg with a norm of 2.33 mg/kg. According to experts, the poisonous doses in Vozhda's brain are proof that his death was not due to advanced alcoholism, as was rumored, nor to ischemic disease, but to probable poisoning.

Back on July 3, 1949, the Council of Ministers decided that the body of Georgi Dimitrov should be embalmed and placed in a mausoleum. His body was embalmed in Moscow and transported by train to Sofia.

The protocols for this preparation have been preserved in Moscow. They said that “pouring of special embalming fluids into the limbs and additional local injection into the tissues of the chest and abdomen”. In addition, a local injection was performed in the toes and palms to prevent further deformation. The Soviet team of experts bandaged Dimitrov's body with rubber bandages and adhesive tape to keep the body moist during its journey to Sofia.



Together with the body of the deceased Leader, a team of the best specialist embalmers, led by the famous Prof. Boris Zbarski, arrived in the Bulgarian capital. They were accommodated and immediately began work in the Vrana Palace, which at that time was the residence of Prime Minister Georgi Dimitrov. The embalming took place in today's bedroom of ex-prime minister Simeon of Saxe-Coburg and his wife, Queen Margarita. The room is on the second floor of the palace, in its southern wing, recalls "Factor".

The mausoleum was completed on July 10, 1949 in a record time of six days.

The communist government in the People's Republic of Bulgaria declared him the “leader and teacher of the Bulgarian people” and commemorates his burial with a magnificent ceremony. A group of persons inconvenient to the authorities are imprisoned in camps. The mausoleum becomes a place of worship, it is included in the state protocol for laying wreaths by foreign delegations, but only from communist countries and from Third World countries.