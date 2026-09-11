Seven Flowers Keep Your Garden Colorful in Fall (PHOTOS)

The end of summer doesn't necessarily mean the end of a blooming garden. With the right selection of plants, your yard can stay colorful through September, October, and in milder weather, into November.

Architectural Digest has compiled seven plants suitable for a fall garden, focusing on species that are resistant to lower temperatures, don't require too much maintenance, and provide food for bees, butterflies, and other pollinators.

Goldenrod

Goldenrod is among the most hardy fall-flowering perennials. Its bright yellow inflorescences appear in late summer and early fall and can bring a strong floral accent to the garden.

The plant prefers sunny locations and, once established, usually does not require much care. In addition to its decorative value, its colors attract insects and birds.

Asters

Asters are among the classic plants for fall. They bloom in white, pink, blue, and various shades of purple and can preserve the color of the garden when many summer plants are already ending their season.

Specialists from the University of Illinois Extension point out that asters are a valuable source of nectar and pollen for pollinators in the late season. They grow best in sun or light partial shade and in well-drained soil.

Rudbeckia

Rudbeckia, also known as Black-Eyed Susan, is a perennial plant with characteristic yellow petals and a dark center.

It begins to bloom in summer, but under suitable conditions the flowers can persist into early autumn. It prefers sun and well-drained soil, and once established, it tolerates dry periods relatively well.

In addition, the seed heads left behind can provide food for birds during the cooler months.

Marigolds

Marigolds are a good choice for people who want rich autumn colors - yellow, orange and red.

They grow best in the sun and are suitable for both flower beds and pots and borders. Removing spent blooms stimulates the formation of new buds and can extend flowering until the first frost.

Unlike some fall perennials, however, marigolds are sensitive to frost and usually end their season at the first serious negative temperatures.

Gaillardia

Gaillardia, also known as blanket flower, features bright red, yellow, and orange colors.

Once established, the plant does well in hot, relatively dry conditions. It prefers a sunny location and well-drained soil. In a suitable climate, it can return year after year.

Northern Sea Oats

Among the recommendations is also an ornamental grass - Northern Sea Oats.

It forms characteristic flat seed heads, which gradually turn from green to bronze and brownish in autumn. It can grow in both sun and more shady places and tolerates relatively poor soils.

However, enough space must be left, because the plant can spread quickly.

Japanese Anemone

The Japanese Anemone is among the most elegant plants for late summer and autumn. Depending on the variety, it can reach a considerable height and form delicate white or pink flowers.

It is suitable for sunny or semi-shady places, and is best planted at moderate temperatures to give it time to take root.

When is the best time to plant?

There is an important clarification here - not all plants that bloom in autumn should be planted in autumn.

In order to have color the same year, some species must be planted earlier in the season. With perennials, it's important to give the roots enough time to establish themselves before the first serious frost.

The University of Illinois Extension recommends that fall-planted perennials have at least four weeks before a hard frost, and for chrysanthemums, experts recommend about six weeks.

Chrysanthemums remain one of the most popular symbols of fall, but plants sold en masse at the end of the season don't always survive the winter. The reason is that they put a lot of their energy into blooming instead of building a strong root system.

The best result comes from a combination of different plants - those that bloom sequentially from late summer to the first frost. This way, the garden not only remains decorative longer, but also provides an important source of food for pollinators at a time when natural flower resources are decreasing.

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