Hot weather changes the market: Air conditioning is no longer a luxury, but a necessity

Prolonged heat waves are changing Europeans' attitude towards air conditioning. A technology that was until recently perceived as an additional comfort in much of the continent is gradually becoming a necessity for more and more households.

The trend is accelerating after successive periods of extremely high temperatures in Europe. Families who have traditionally relied on open windows, fans and the thick walls of buildings are increasingly installing air conditioning as protection from the heat.

According to an analysis by BRG Building Solutions, the demand for cooling systems is growing in various parts of Europe, including Germany, France, the UK and Spain. The reason is that temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius are already being observed during heat waves in a number of European countries, with some regions reporting temperatures close to 44 degrees Celsius.

Europe is not built for air conditioning

For decades, Europe has remained one of the developed regions with a relatively low prevalence of home air conditioning. A significant part of the housing stock is designed primarily to retain heat during cold winters, rather than for prolonged periods of extreme summer temperatures.

Currently, approximately 20% of European households have air conditioning, while in the United States the share is close to 90%, BRG says. The huge difference also shows the potential for growth in the European market.

Installing an air conditioning system, however, is not always easy. Many European cities have strict rules for the preservation of historic buildings. Apartments may require a permit to install an outdoor unit, and older buildings sometimes require expensive changes to the electrical or structural infrastructure.

Sales are growing

Manufacturers are already sensing the shift in consumer behavior. Companies such as Samsung, LG Electronics, Midea and Mitsubishi Electric are reporting strong demand in Europe.

According to data cited by BRG, in May Midea's online sales of air conditioners in Germany increased by 37% year-on-year, and the company's deliveries to Spain and France increased by 108%.

Growth is no longer limited to the traditionally hot parts of southern Europe. There is increasingly serious demand in Germany, the UK, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Health is becoming a leading factor

The change is not only related to the desire for more comfort. Prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures increases the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and cardiovascular problems. The elderly, children and people with chronic diseases are particularly vulnerable.

High nighttime temperatures during heat waves are also a problem, as the body has less opportunity to recover from the heat of the day.

For some European households, the decision to buy an air conditioner is gradually turning from a lifestyle issue to a health-related decision.

A new challenge for electricity grids

The mass adoption of air conditioners also raises another question: can Europe's energy infrastructure cope with the increased consumption?

During recent heat waves, electricity demand in major European economies increased as millions of households and businesses switched on their cooling systems. This also has an impact on wholesale electricity prices.

So far, cooling represents a relatively small part of total electricity consumption in Europe. However, as the number of air conditioners increases, the need for investment in electricity grids, renewables, energy storage and high-efficiency systems will increase.

Solar energy has a natural advantage in this regard, as its production is high precisely during the daytime hours, when temperatures and cooling demand reach peak values.

Buyers are now looking for more than just air conditioning

Consumer requirements are also changing. The cost of electricity remains an important factor and more households are looking for inverter air conditioners, smart thermostats and heat pumps that can provide both heating and cooling.

This opens up a serious market for manufacturers. Consumers increasingly expect a system to combine cooling, heating, air purification and connectivity with smart home technologies.

However, air conditioning is not the only solution to high temperatures. Better insulation, external shading, reflective roofs, more trees in cities, natural ventilation and building designs adapted to hotter climates can also limit indoor temperatures and reduce energy consumption.

The combination of efficient air conditioning technologies and passive cooling methods is emerging as one of the key tools for Europe's adaptation to increasingly hot summers.

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