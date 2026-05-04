The Sofia District Court will hold a pre-trial hearing on May 4 in the case against Stanimir Hasardzhiev and three other people who were brought to court by the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office and charged with 17 crimes - some of which were committed independently, some of which were committed in complicity, BGNES reported.



In the context of coercive activity, charges have been raised for coercion, same-sex sexual pleasure by force and threat, as well as possession of drugs.



Among the coercion and narcotic substances, which are 6 types in total, is the drug - GHB (Gamma-hydroxybutyrate), used to induce and commit sexual crimes.



The charges for separate crimes are 5 separate charges for pornographic materials, intentional infection with two types of venereal diseases, possession of ammunition without a permit, handling a weapon.



In the case, there have been multiple reports filed in connection with organized events at the specific incriminated address - about the fact that parties are organized there, where narcotics are used.



Sufficient evidence has been collected in the case for the creation, distribution and possession of pornographic content. There are also individuals under the age of 18.

In October 2025, actor Rosen Belov, Dr. Stanimir Hasardzhiev, and a French legionnaire were arrested and permanently detained on charges of holding a 20-year-old man at gunpoint in Dr. Hasardzhiev's apartment in Sofia. In his report, the young man claims that he was tied up and held against his will. According to the indictment, he was also forced to use drugs.