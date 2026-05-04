Police and gendarmerie guard the drug laboratory in the former Osogovo mines

Police and gendarmerie guard the area of the former "Osogovo" mines, where a drug laboratory was discovered, while in the galleries at about 1500 m. above sea level, an investigation is underway by the teams of the State Anti-Corruption Bureau, forensic experts and experts, comment residents of the nearby village of Garlyano, through which the only road to the site passes.

The investigation is under the supervision of the State Anti-Corruption Bureau. It is assumed that the field investigation will last about a month. No official information has been received from anywhere on the case, which has been the number one topic not only for Kyustendil residents in recent days.

So far, it is known that there are three detainees, two are in custody, and the third is under house arrest due to health reasons. One is being sought. In Kyustendil, specific names are also mentioned, while not even initials have been officially announced.

Kyustendil residents who worked in the former mine say that there are at least 20 underground galleries. They were purchased by a businessman from Kyustendil, sold to him by a bankruptcy trustee. Those familiar with the location of the mining sites in the mountain are categorical that there are no passages and galleries that go out into the territory of North Macedonia, where the extraction of lead-zinc ore has not stopped. There are three mines operating there, one of which is owned by a Bulgarian.