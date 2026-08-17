Charges expected against neo-Nazi group in Plovdiv

The Plovdiv prosecutor's office is expected to announce today whether it will charge some of the 18 people detained in a neo-Nazi organization's club in the city under the hills, reports bTV.

The 24-hour deadline expired tonight. Among the detainees are minors, and three of the arrested are related - a father and his two sons.

The police in Plovdiv announced that some of the detainees are linked to the murder of Georgi Kuzev on the Youth Hill.

Among the detainees is an 18-year-old boy who was released from custody just days ago after being charged with beating two Nepalese. It then became clear that the teenager was also present during the beating of Georgi.

After a police inspection of the premises of the so-called club, various objects were found with content suggesting the preaching of ideologies prohibited by law.

Some of those detained have criminal records and convictions.