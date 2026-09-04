Details of the tragedy in Isperih: Father killed his two daughters and hanged himself

A serious criminal incident shook Isperih on the evening of September 4, 2026. According to initial data from the investigation, confirmed by the district prosecutor of Razgrad Tihomir Todorov, it was a double murder and subsequent suicide.

The victims are two minor girls, 10 and 17 years old. The report of the tragedy was filed shortly after 7:00 p.m. The children's bodies were found by their grandfather in the family house where they lived. A little later, the father was found hanging in an abandoned building nearby.

According to information from BNT, the man worked as a taxi driver and was separated from the children's mother. Relatives and investigators indicate that he had recently been in a state of depression.

The area around the scene was immediately cordoned off by Ministry of Interior officials, and leading representatives of the local government and law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene. The work to clarify the full motives, causes and exact mechanism of the serious crime continues under the direct leadership of the Razgrad District Prosecutor's Office.