The Ministry of Interior and Prosecutor's Office will present new information on the investigation of the six deaths related to the “Petrohan“ hut and the area under Okolchitsa Peak. The briefing is scheduled for Monday, September 14, media reported, citing information from the investigation.

The case continues to arouse serious public interest months after the discovery of the bodies. The investigation covers the deaths of three men found in the “Petrohan“ hut, as well as three others whose bodies were found in a camper under Okolchitsa Peak.



The investigation continues

According to information from recent days, the active actions of the investigators have not terminated. Only days ago, new interrogations of witnesses were conducted, clarifying additional circumstances surrounding the lives and activities of the deceased.



Investigators are also checking the financial situation of the deceased, as well as the origin of the funds received as donations. Tax audits have also been appointed for this purpose.