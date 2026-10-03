Prisoner kills guard, wounds three on train in Russia

An employee of the Federal Penitentiary Service was killed and three of his colleagues were injured in an attack on a prisoner on the Vladikavkaz - Adler train in Kabardino-Balkaria. The attacker took the guard's weapon, shot at the employees and was eliminated in return fire.

The incident occurred on October 2 in the area of Murtazovo station, when one of the staged prisoners was taken to the toilet, the Federal Penitentiary Service reported. According to the department, one employee was fatally wounded and three others were injured in the attack.

“There were no civilian casualties“, the press office of the Federal Penitentiary Service said.

The service denied earlier allegations of a riot on the train and hostage-taking. According to the Federal Penitentiary Service, the situation is under control.

The Investigative Committee of Russia announced that it had opened a criminal case for the seizure of a firearm, disorganization of the activities of institutions providing isolation from society, and encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer. According to the investigation, the prisoner fired multiple shots at the officers escorting him.

Investigators and forensic experts are working at the scene to establish all the circumstances surrounding the attack. The identity of the deceased employee and the condition of the three injured have not been released.

Sources: Interfax, Vedomosti