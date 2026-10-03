Mariah, the daughter of pop-folk singer Maria, has started a new phase of her life in Monaco. Before her departure, the young artist presented her second solo exhibition “La Dolce Vita“, inspired by graduating from school, her family and her move to the principality.

Mother and daughter talked about the changes in their lives during their visit to “Na kafe“. The conversation also touched on the difficult side of growing up with a famous parent.

Mariah chooses distance from publicity

Unlike Maria, who has been in the spotlight for years, Mariah prefers to keep her personal world away from the spotlight. “Mariah loves art, but she doesn't love the spotlight that much. We are 180 degrees apart“, the singer admitted.

Maria also said that at a certain time her popularity weighed on her daughter. “There was a period in her life when my popularity weighed on her, so she was completely distanced“, she shared.

Mariah herself confirmed that she consciously chooses a more limited public presence. “I like to be more distant. I don't like everyone to see everything from me and I think it's best“, said the young artist.

The exhibition collects memories of an important year

The second exhibition “La Dolce Vita“ is related to what Mariah has experienced in the last year. In her paintings, she has included emotions, people and moments related to family, graduating from school and starting her studies in Monaco.

“My inspiration for this exhibition is all the emotion and people and moments that I have experienced this year with my family. I graduated from school, I started studying in Monaco“, said Mariah.

Her next goal is also related to art. The young artist dreams of showing her paintings in Monaco and gradually turning her creativity into a profession.

Maria prepared the home for the new stage

To facilitate the transition to independent living, Maria left before her daughter. She prepared the home and transported Maria's car to Monaco, as well as belongings to be used over the next three years.

“I left before her to take her car and, with a van that was supposed to take her entire life for the next three years, prepare the home and welcome her child in the best way“, the singer said.

Maria describes the new environment as very different from Bulgaria, but also as a place that can help her build discipline and good habits. Maria, for her part, said she supports the possibility of her daughter one day building her life outside the country.

Mother and daughter seek balance

The two admit that their closeness does not exclude differences. Maria prefers everything to be organized weeks in advance, while Maria is more inclined to approach situations calmly.

“We have misunderstandings quite often, but we always try to take everything from each other. There is always a compromise and we listen to each other“, Maria explained.

She also pointed out her great personal ambition: “I dream of being able to inspire the people around me. Most of all, I dream of my whole family being proud of me and of developing in this profession because it is the one I truly love“.

Sources: HotArena.net