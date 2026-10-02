Ministry of Interior: Slavcho Megerov may have been the executor of an order for the murder of Iliyan Filipov

Slavcho Megerov is the physical perpetrator of the murder of Iliyan Filipov, the Ministry of Interior announced again.

The investigators stated that a lot of evidence had been collected, which was included in the pre-trial proceedings and served to attract him as a defendant, bTV reported in its morning block.

However, the police emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and no version has been ruled out, including that Megerov acted as an executor of an order. When asked whether there was information about a person who ordered the murder, the director of the Ministry of Interior-Plovdiv, Senior Commissioner Vasil Kostadinov, did not provide information.

According to him, Megerov was reached only hours after the crime was committed. Employees of various structures of the Ministry of Interior, the National Security Agency and the Prosecutor's Office participated in the work.

He indicated that evidence of various nature was collected, including materials from video cameras and traces, which were formed into a procedural form.

The Ministry of Interior also did not confirm the information that threats were made between Megerov and Filipov immediately before the murder. The two had a relationship in the past, including common business and financial relations, but the police did not indicate this as an established motive for the crime. Their last contact, according to investigators, was approximately two weeks ago.

The police denied that the Ministry of Interior or the Prosecutor's Office had distributed an official photo of the wanted perpetrator. The reason for the clarification was photos distributed on social networks after the murder, which the investigators stated did not match the detainee.