Accident closes Nessebar-Burgas road near Aheloy

An accident has closed the main road between Nessebar and Burgas in the Aheloy area. The incident occurred after 9:30 p.m. on September 25, near the Wave Resort complex, and traffic in the direction of Burgas has been suspended.

According to initial data, an overturned trailer remained across the road and blocked the passage. One person has been reported injured, but there is no confirmed information about his condition. It is also unclear whether other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Traffic has been diverted via Kableshkovo

Police and emergency services teams have arrived at the scene. Traffic police have regulated traffic while an inspection is carried out and preparations are made to clear the roadway.

Travelers from Nessebar to Burgas were directed via a detour via Kableshkovo. The latest publicly released data does not include the cause of the accident, the exact number of cars involved or final information about the injured person.

„Travelers are taking a detour via Kableshkovo“, News.bg reported.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident continues, and the restoration of traffic depends on the completion of the inspection and the removal of the trailer.

Sources: News.bg, BNT, Flagman