17-year-old smashes car with sword in Kameno

A 17-year-old young man has been identified after damaging a parked car with a souvenir sword in Kameno, Burgas region. According to police, he had consumed alcohol before the incident, and a security video shows him hitting the car and breaking its side mirror. The car is owned by a 32-year-old man.

bTV states that the incident occurred in the early hours of September 23, 2026. However, a post by the car's owner states the early hours of September 22. After the report was filed and the recordings provided, the police have established the identities of the three young men who were in the area.

In addition to the 17-year-old, the footage also includes two 16-year-old boys who were traveling in an electric vehicle. According to the Ministry of Interior, the three have no criminal record.

The object is a souvenir sword

The police specify that the object is not a sharp machete, but a souvenir sword. It is not sharp, but it is heavy and can cause damage to a car, other objects or a person.

“All three claim that they consumed alcohol and decided to go out and commit some illegal acts, without specifying what their intentions were“, said Georgi Yanev, head of the “Security Police“ at the Kameno District Office, in front of BNT.

The 17-year-old gave explanations in the presence of a parent. The parents were imposed an administrative sanction, and the materials on the case were reported to the district prosecutor's office. Data on the charges filed were not specified.

Sources: bTV Novinite, BNT