A 55-year-old man was detained for growing cannabis near Dryanovo

During a specialized police operation to combat drug-related crimes, officers of the Dryanovo Police Department found a 55-year-old man while he was taking care of hemp plants in a wooded area in the village of Dolni Dragojcha.

During the on-site inspection, police officers found 10 plants with a height of 25 to 120 cm. The separated leaf mass has a total net weight of 411 grams and a field drug test showed that it reacted to cannabis.

The man was detained for up to 24 hours in accordance with the Law on the Interior. Pre-trial proceedings for a crime under Art. 354c, para. 1 of the Criminal Code.