A 34-year-old man goes to prison for 4 months for violating the privacy of another person's home, the Varna District Court announced.

The defendant led a vagrant lifestyle. On September 30, 2024, at night, he wandered the streets near one of the shopping centers in Varna. He decided to climb over the fence of a house to steal.

However, as soon as he entered the yard, he heard a dog barking, and then saw the owner who had woken up, who started shouting.

Frightened, the vagrant deftly climbed over the fences and roofs of several neighboring houses and threw himself onto the railing of a terrace of an apartment in a block of flats. He entered the apartment through the open balcony door, passed through the corridor and was just leaving through the front door when he was caught by the owner of the apartment and other neighbors who had been awakened by the noise.

The vagrant has been convicted before. He pleaded guilty and reached an agreement with the prosecutor's office. The magistrates approved him and ruled that the effective punishment be served under an initial strict regime. The court decision is final.