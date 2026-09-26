12 years in prison for gay man who tried to kill his lover

The Pleven District Court sentenced a 64-year-old man to 12 years in prison for attempting to murder his 40-year-old intimate partner.

The bloodshed took place in the Pleven village of Opanets on Christmas Eve in 2025 at the perpetrator's home on Christmas Eve. After a domestic scandal, caused by jealousy and accompanied by heavy alcohol consumption. V. V. inflicted five stab wounds with a kitchen knife on the sleeping S. P. The victim received stab wounds in the back, neck and abdomen and a cut on the face. During the massacre, the crime was broadcast live on the attacker's personal profile on a social network, the prosecutor's office said, and Trud wrote.

Despite the rage of the jealous lover, the injured man miraculously survived. He managed to contact his relatives, who contacted the police and emergency services and their teams quickly went to the scene. After emergency medical intervention, his life was saved.

The case was decided on the basis of an indictment filed by the Pleven District Prosecutor's Office, and the court proceedings were conducted according to the procedure of the abbreviated judicial investigation. In this case, it is permissible by law, since the death result did not occur. Due to the admission of guilt, the initially imposed sentence of 18 years in prison was reduced by one third in accordance with the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code. Thus convicted V. V. will lie in a cell for 12 years in prison.

Until now, the jealous gay has been placed under a preventive measure of “detention in custody“.