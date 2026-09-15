The world of big cinema today pays tribute to two true legends who shaped the face of modern pop culture and Hollywood storytelling. Hand September 15, 2026, the iconic actor Tommy Lee Jones and the winner of three awards “Oscar“ – the director Oliver Stone, officially enters his ninth decade, turning 80 years old. The two artists, born on the same day in 1946, left an indelible mark with their uncompromising talent and bright civic stance.

Tommy Lee Jones: The Face of Texas Toughness

Born in San Saba, Texas, Tommy Lee Jones is the embodiment of the raw, serious and genuine American character on the screen. With a career spanning more than half a century, he has become a favorite of generations of viewers. Jones won the prestigious “Oscar“ statuette for Best Supporting Actor in 1994 for his unforgettable portrayal of Marshal Samuel Gerard in the action-thriller „The Fugitive“.

His filmography includes iconic roles in blockbusters and critically acclaimed masterpieces:

The cult fantasy trilogy „Men in Black“ (Men in Black) , where he plays Agent K.

, where he plays Agent K. The “Oscar“ for best film “No Place for Old Dogs“ (No Country for Old Men) by the Coen Brothers.

by the Coen Brothers. The historical drama „Lincoln“ (Lincoln) by Steven Spielberg, which earned him another Academy Award nomination.

In addition to acting, Jones is also recognized as an excellent director with projects such as “The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada“ and “The Driver“. An interesting fact is that before conquering Hollywood, he was a Harvard roommate of future US Vice President Al Gore and played professional American football.

Oliver Stone: The Rebel Behind the Camera

If Tommy Lee Jones is the face of classic American power, then Oliver Stone is the merciless critic of the American political system and militarism. The director, who is a veteran of the Vietnam War and has been awarded the „Bronze Star“ for bravery, turned her personal traumas into raw and realistic cinema that changed Hollywood forever.

Stone is the winner of three “Oscars“ – one for Best Adapted Screenplay for “Midnight Express“ (1978) and two for Best Director for her Vietnam masterpieces:

„Platoon“ (Platoon, 1986) – considered one of the greatest war films of all time.

– considered one of the greatest war films of all time. „Born on the Fourth of July“ (Born on the Fourth of July, 1989) with Tom Cruise.

Stone is also the author of other provocative and ingenious films such as the political thriller “J.F.K.“ (JFK), the satire “Natural Born Killers“ and the financial drama “Wall Street“. In recent years, he has turned to documentary filmmaking, interviewing a number of controversial world leaders. Even at the age of 80, the director has not lost his sharp tongue, and just a few days ago he shook up the media with a brutal comment that “modern financiers are ready to cut anyone's throat for the sake of personal profit“.