101 years since the birth of Gore Vidal - the great provocateur of American literature

October 3 marks the 101st anniversary of the birth of Gore Vidal – one of the most striking, controversial and intellectually independent figures in 20th century American culture. A novelist, essayist, playwright and screenwriter, Vidal remains in history not only with his books, but also with the merciless wit with which he attacked social taboos and established ideas about American history and culture.

He was born on October 3, 1925 in West Point, New York. He grew up in a family closely connected to the public life of the United States. He was particularly influenced by his maternal grandfather, Senator Thomas Pryor Gore, who was blind. As a boy, the future writer read aloud to him, and thus he was exposed to both the world of literature and public debate at an early age.

This unusual proximity between literature and history later became one of the distinguishing features of his work.

A writer before he turned 21

Gore Vidal began his literary career at an extremely young age. His first novel, „Williwaw“, inspired by his experiences during his military service, was published in 1946.

However, the real scandal came two years later with his third novel, „The City and the Pillar“ („The City and the Pillar“) from 1948. The book deals with an openly homosexual relationship at a time when such a topic was practically absent from mainstream American literature. The novel provoked a sharp reaction, but subsequently established itself as one of the significant early works in American literature that openly raised the question of same-sex desire and identity.

Instead of avoiding controversy, Vidal turned it into a natural environment for his work.

From Ancient Rome to Lincoln's America

Gore Vidal's literary interests are unusually broad. He wrote historical novels, political satire, plays, screenplays, memoirs, and hundreds of essays.

Among his most famous works is „Julian“ („Julian“) from 1964, dedicated to the Roman emperor Julian the Apostate. The historical novel became one of the writer's great successes.

Four years later, Vidal shook up the literary world again with „Myra Breckinridge“ („Myra Breckinridge“) - a provocative satire on gender, sexuality and Hollywood culture. The novel solidified his reputation as an author who consciously crossed the boundaries of what was permissible for his time.

A special place in his work is occupied by the series of historical novels known as „Narratives of Empire“, through which Vidal retells more than two centuries of American history.

It includes works such as „Burr“ („Burr“), „1876“, „Lincoln“, „Empire“, „Hollywood“, „Washington, D.C.“ and „The Golden Age“.

Rather than presenting American history as a succession of heroic myths, Vidal examines it through the human ambitions, power struggles, and contradictions behind the public images of political figures.

„Burr“ was a finalist for the National Book Award in 1974, and his historical novels remain among his most recognizable works.

One of the great American essayists

Although his novels are immensely popular, literary critics have given particular importance to the essays of Gore Vidal.

Over the decades, he wrote hundreds of essays on literature, history, religion, film, and American society. The National Book Foundation lists his legacy as more than 20 novels, five plays, two memoirs, numerous screenplays, and over 200 essays.

In 1993, the collection “United States: Essays 1952-1992“ won the National Book Award for nonfiction.

The monumental volume brings together texts written over four decades. Among the characters and themes are Henry James, Oscar Wilde, Vladimir Nabokov, Michel de Montaigne, Abraham Lincoln, Eleanor Roosevelt, the Kennedys, and Richard Nixon.

It is in the essay that Vidal's characteristic style is perhaps most clearly revealed - elegant, ironic, erudite, and often ruthless.

The writer who became a television celebrity

Gore Vidal belongs to a now almost extinct type of public intellectual. He did not remain confined to literary circles, but became a recognizable face on American television.

One of the most famous moments in his career was a televised debate with conservative writer and commentator William F. Buckley Jr. in 1968. The two represented opposing views, and their clash gradually moved from an intellectual dispute to an open personal confrontation.

Decades later, these televised encounters became the subject of the documentary “Best of Enemies“ (2015).

No less famous are Vidal's conflicts with other literary celebrities. Among the people with whom he entered into sharp public disputes were Norman Mailer and Truman Capote. It is these clashes that contribute to his image as a brilliant but dangerous interlocutor, capable of turning a television interview into a cultural event with a single line.

Hollywood is also part of his biography

Literature is not the only field in which Vidal leaves his mark. He works actively as a screenwriter for cinema and television.

His career brings him into Hollywood in the era of large studio productions. Among the films with which his name is associated as a screenwriter is the monumental „Ben-Hur“ (1959), although the story surrounding his authorship and specific contribution to the script remains a matter of dispute.

Hollywood itself later became the subject of his satire and historical analysis.

Between America and Italy

Gore Vidal spent much of his adult life outside the United States. A particularly important place for him was Italy. For decades he lived with his partner Howard Austin, with whom he shared more than half a century.

His home near Ravellò on the Amalfi Coast became a meeting place for writers, artists, actors and public figures. Photographs from the years show Vidal alongside some of the most recognizable figures of the 20th century – from Tennessee Williams to members of the Kennedy family.

It was Italy that provided the distance from which he often observed and described his own country.

Nearly Seven Decades of Literature

Gore Vidal died on July 31, 2012, at his home in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, at the age of 86. He left behind a vast literary legacy, created over nearly seven decades.

According to the National Book Foundation, he is the author of 23 novels, five plays, two memoirs, numerous screenplays and short stories, and more than 200 essays.

But quantity is only part of his legacy.

Gore Vidal belongs to a generation of writers for whom literature is not isolated from history, society, and culture. In his books, ancient Rome converses with modern America, political history becomes a novel, and a literary essay can be as sharp as a public debate.

101 years after his birth, Gore Vidal remains elusive – a novelist, a historical narrator, an essayist, a playwright, a screenwriter, and one of the last great exponents of an era in which a writer could also be a cultural celebrity.

Sources: National Book Foundation; Encyclopaedia Britannica