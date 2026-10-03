Acad. Gyuzelev: The bones belong to Tsar Samuil

There is no doubt that the bones discovered in 1969 in the Basilica of “St. Achilles“ are those of Tsar Samuil, said Acad. Vasil Gyuzelev. According to him, scientific research dates the remains to the 11th century - the time in which the Bulgarian ruler lived.

“It has been categorically proven that these bones belong to individuals who are from the 11th century“, said the historian. He specified that the connection with Tsar Samuil is based not only on the dating, but also on archaeological artifacts and written sources.

The discovery in the Basilica of “St. Achilles“

The bones were found in sarcophagi in the basilica on Achilles Island in the Small Prespa Lake. The study was carried out by the Greek architect and archaeologist Prof. Nikolaos Moutsopoulos, who initially studied the temple as an architect and later continued his work as an archaeologist.

Moutsopoulos has expressed the assumption that the sarcophagi belong to Tsar Samuil and his relatives - his son Gavril Radomir and Ivan Vladislav, son of Samuil's brother Aaron.

According to Acad. Gyuzelev, additional support for this is the inscriptions on the walls of the basilica in Prespa. They indicate the main metropolitan centers of Bulgaria from the period, whose names largely coincide with the data in the first charter of Basil II the Bulgar-slayer, issued in 1019 in favor of the Ohrid Archbishopric.

The historical connection with Samuil

Acad. Gyuzelev defines Tsar Samuil as one of the most significant figures in the medieval history of Bulgaria. His rule is connected with the struggle to preserve the independence of the state against Byzantine expansion.

Samuil was the son of Count Nikola, governor of the region with its center in Sredets, today's Sofia, and of Rhipsimiia. Data about his family are associated with a tombstone inscription found near the village of German by Lake Prespa. It features the ruler's parents and his brother David.

„This is an archaeological discovery that directly confirms the written evidence“, said Academician Gyuzelev.

The remains are already in Bulgaria

The historian's statement was made on the day the mortal remains, identified as belonging to Tsar Samuil, were handed over from Greece to Bulgaria. By virtue of the agreement between Sofia and Athens, Bulgaria handed over 48 church relics to Greece.

After a state ceremony in Sofia, the remains were laid to rest in the Basilica of “St. Sophia“. For Academician Gyuzelev, their return has sacred historical significance, as they are associated with a ruler and individuals who left a lasting mark on Bulgarian history.

Sources: BNT