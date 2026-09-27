Jon Watts could direct a new Star Wars film, The Hollywood Reporter reports. According to the publication, the film would be the first part of a planned trilogy being developed by writer-producer Simon Kinberg.

The project could continue the story after 2019's “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker“, which ended the nine-film Skywalker saga. However, the information does not yet constitute an official announcement from Lucasfilm. No cast, title, or release date have been confirmed.

Uncertainty about the connection to the saga

The news comes amid conflicting reports about the direction of Kinberg's trilogy. In November 2024, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the project was conceived as a new story with new characters, which would not be a direct continuation of the Skywalker saga. The new information calls into question this description and suggests that future films could become the next chapter of the main film series.

It is not yet clear whether the possible trilogy will be presented as Episodes X, XI, and XII, or will receive a separate concept and new titles. It has not been confirmed whether characters from the last trilogy, including Rey, will appear in it.

Watts already has a history in the universe

Jon Watts directed the three Spider-Man films with Tom Holland - – “Homecoming“, “Far From Home“ and “No Way Home“. He already has a partnership with Lucasfilm as the creator of the series “Star Wars: The Force Awakens“, developed with Christopher Ford.

“This is the story of their journey as they try to find their way home,“ Watts said at the launch of “The Force Awakens“.

The series follows four children lost in the galaxy and is set during the era of the New Republic. It is Watts' first project in the franchise, but his potential commitment to the new film trilogy would put him at the helm of Lucasfilm's biggest cinematic project since “The Rise of Skywalker“.

No production schedule has been announced yet. Before the new film can be given official status, Lucasfilm must confirm the director, script, and the project's place among other upcoming productions in the “Star Wars“ universe.

Sources: The Hollywood Reporter