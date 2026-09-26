Former world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko has sharply criticized the European Federation's decision to have Russian boxers participate in the European Championship in our country under their own flag and with their own anthem.

The Russian team has 20 representatives at the championship in our country. The country's return to sports with a flag and anthem became possible after the International Olympic Committee left it to individual federations to decide whether to return the Russian anthem and the Russian flag to competitions. Russia was sanctioned after the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"I am not happy with the decision to have Russian athletes compete under their own flag and hear their anthem. There are so many athletes, children, people in general, who lost their lives even during this tournament. I am against this! I do not like it! I hope that this decision will be reconsidered!

There must be consequences! If there are no consequences when you do evil in society, it means that you support them. Society must see these sanctions!", Klitschko was categorical.

He declared the same position a few months ago, when he was a guest on bTV. Then he announced that Russia must bear the consequences of the war. At the same time, the Ukrainian champion did not spare praise for the organization of the European Championship in our country.

"I am really impressed. It looks better than I imagined it would be. And to see these incredible children, with Down syndrome, who would have thought that this was possible. They really show the beauty of boxing, that this is a sport that is accessible to everyone. I see the spark in their eyes, it's great. Here's what boxing can do for these kids. Which means it can do for everyone and you, here in Bulgaria, have shown the world that it's possible," Klitschko said.