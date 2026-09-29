Actress Iliana Baliyska celebrates 45 years on stage in Letnitsa

Songs, fairy-tale plots and roles for children from the audience will bring together the students of the "Bacho Kiro" Secondary School in Letnitsa on October 1. Actress Iliana Baliyska and her team will present the theatrical-musical interactive performance “Fairytale-Song Carousel“, with which she celebrates 45 years on stage.

The visit is dedicated to Music Day and is part of Baliyska's cause “We educate and learn with art“. The format is created so that children do not remain just spectators. They are involved in the stage situations, given roles and participate in the performances.

The performance turns the audience into a participant

“Fairytale and Song Carousel“ combines elements of theater, a musical show and an acting class. The program includes songs, funny plots and game tasks through which children can show imagination and artistry.

The interactive approach is a major part of Iliana Baliyska's work with children's audiences. Over the years, she has organized and led formats in which young participants get the opportunity for their first stage performance. Among them is the „Mini Miss and Mini Mister“ competition, of which Balijska has been the organizer and presenter since 1998.

45 years dedicated to the stage and children

Balijska's stage career began at the Puppet Theater in Dobrich. Later, she performed in theaters in Dobrich and Montana, and since 1987, she has worked as a freelance actress. She has also participated in the dubbing of television series and animated productions.

Children's performances are among the most recognizable areas of her professional activity. „I believe that art is an important tool for education and socialization, and I have dedicated a large part of my career to children's creativity – it is a pure expression of imagination, freedom and a sincere view of the world“, says Iliana Baliyska.

With “Song and Story Carousel“ she continues to present the stage as a place for play, communication and free expression, in which children do not just observe the story, but create it together with the artists.