The long list for the "Peroto" awards has been announced

The long list of nominees for the "Peroto" awards was announced by the National Palace of Culture and the "Peroto" Literary Club. The awards will be presented for the 12th consecutive year by the National Book Center and the club, and the winners will be announced at a ceremony on November 2 at the "Peroto" Literary Club at the National Palace of Culture.

The most nominations are in the "Poetry" category

The "Debut" category includes 10 authors, while the "Prose" category includes The nominated writers are 11. The longest list is in the category “Poetry“, where 14 poets are proposed.

In the category “Children's Literature“, 10 books are competing. In the case of translations from Bulgarian into a foreign language, 13 translators are nominated.

Expert Council Determines Long Lists

The lists were formed by an expert council composed of Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ani Burova, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mladen Vlashki, Prof. Dr. Darin Tenev, Todora Radeva and Valentina Stoeva.

The organizers specify that in some categories the nominations are more than the planned 10 due to exceptional books and translation achievements in the past year.

Source: BTA