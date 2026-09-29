Stoimen Stoilov shows his works at the Academy Gallery

Graphics, papyri, pastels, drawings and paintings from different periods by Stoimen Stoilov are arranged in the "Academy" gallery of the National Academy of Arts. The exhibition opens on September 29 at 6:00 PM at 1 Shipka Street in Sofia and will be available until October 9.

The exhibition is organized on the occasion of the artist being awarded the honorary title "Doctor Honoris Causa" by the National Academy of Arts. The decision was made by the Academic Council due to his contribution to the development and promotion of contemporary Bulgarian visual art around the world.

From Varna to Vienna

Stoimen Stoilov was born on September 18, 1944 in Varna. In 1972, he graduated from the Department of Graphics and Illustration at the 8th Academy of Fine Arts “Nikolai Pavlovich“, today the National Academy of Arts, in the class of Prof. Alexander Poplilov.

He works in the field of graphics, painting and illustration and is the author of the artistic design of more than 50 books. Together with Prof. Hristo Neykov, he was among the creators of the International Biennial of Graphics in Varna in 1981, and was its director for many years.

In 1991, he received the “Gottfried von Herder“ award for his entire career by the University of Vienna and the “Alfred Töpfer“ Foundation. The same year, his studio in Varna burned down. Soon after, the artist left for Vienna, where he lives and works.

Works in international collections

Stoimen Stoilov is the author of monumental works and projects in Bulgaria and Austria, as well as works for the UN, the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Vienna. For three years, he was the official artist of the Danube International Arts Festival in Austria.

His solo exhibitions have been presented in Sofia, Varna, Bratislava, Vienna, Paris, Oslo, Moscow, Odessa, New York and Perth. His works are owned by the National Gallery, “Albertina“ in Vienna, the National Library of France, the collection of contemporary art at the Louvre, the Tretyakov Gallery, the Pushkin Museum in Moscow and the university collections of Princeton and Yale.

Among the artist's awards are the Order of the Stara Planina - first degree, the national award for painting "Zachary Zograf", the "Varna" award, the Grand Prix of the Triennial of Graphics in Livno, the medal for graphics at Art Expo in New York and the "Golden Age" - a necklace from the Ministry of Culture, awarded in 2024.

Source: BTA