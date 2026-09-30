September 30, 1947: Marc Bolan, the pioneer of glam rock, is born

Glimmer under the eyes, shoulder-length curls and a guitar that sounds both dirty and light. Thus Marc Bolan entered the history of rock. Born Mark Feld on September 30, 1947 in Hackney, London, he began as a singer and guitarist, but gradually became one of the most recognizable images of glam rock.

In 1967, Bolan created the duo Tyrannosaurus Rex with Steve Peregrine Tuck. The beginnings were far from the noisy electric riffs with which his name would later be associated. The two performed acoustic psychedelic folk, and Bolan wrote songs filled with fairy-tale imagery, fantasy and unusual word combinations. Four albums were released under this name.

From acoustic folk to “Electric Warrior“

The change came when Bolan shortened the band's name to T. Rex and added electric instruments. The transition was decisive. The music became tighter, more rhythmic and more accessible, and the frontman's stage image combined rock and roll, fashion, theatricality and androgyny.

In 1971, T. Rex released the album Electric Warrior, which reached number one in the British charts and remained at the top for a total of eight weeks. It included songs such as Cosmic Dancer, Mambo Sun and Jeepster. That same year, Get It On topped the British charts, and Hot Love spent six weeks at number one. Later, the big hits were joined by Metal Guru, Telegram Sam and 20th Century Boy.

In a 1971 interview published by “The Guardian“, Bolan said: “I'm a rock and roll poet who just dances around“. The phrase encapsulates the self-confidence, playfulness and self-irony with which he built his public image. For him, stage behavior is not separate from the music, but part of the performance itself.

A star who never fails to age

Their popularity turned T. Rex into one of the leading British bands since the end of the “Beatles“ era. The group had four number one singles and three albums that reached the top of the UK charts. Bolan was also given his own television show, called Marc. His guests included David Bowie, Silas Black and The Damned.

The last years of his life were marked by attempts to make a new start and return to the big stage. On September 16, 1977, Bolan died in a car crash in Barnes, London. He was 29 years old and died just two weeks before his 30th birthday. The news came at a time when his career was gaining momentum again.

However, his legacy did not end with the tragic accident. In 2020, T. Rex was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Bolan's songs continue to sound like short, brilliant explosions from the early 1970s, and his image remains one of the symbols of the time when rock was not only listened to, but also worn like a suit.

Sources: Guardian, Washington Post