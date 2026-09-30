September 30, 1924: Truman Capote, the writer who turned crime into literature, was born

On November 16, 1959, Truman Capote read a short news story about the murder of four members of the Clutter family in Holcomb, Kansas. A few hundred words about a crime in a small farming town became the beginning of a book that changed the perception of the boundary between journalism and literature.

Capote traveled to Kansas with his childhood friend Harper Lee. The two talked to residents, investigators and people connected to the case. The result was “In Cold Blood“ - a book published in 1966 and presented by the author as a “non-fiction novel“. It follows the murder of the Clutter family, the investigation, the trial, and the execution of the convicts.

The Library of Congress holds manuscripts, notebooks, and interviews related to Capote's work on the book, including notes from his stay in Holcomb and his conversations with the convict Perry Smith. Later researchers have questioned the extent to which all the details in “In Cold Blood“ were reproduced in documentary form, and the National Endowment for the Humanities has noted that the author changed chronology and used literary devices in presenting real events.

Early success and the heroine of “Breakfast at Tiffany“

Capote was born on September 30, 1924, in New Orleans with the name Truman Streckfuss Persons. His childhood was spent mainly in Monroeville, Alabama, where he became friends with Nell Harper Lee - the future author of "To Kill a Mockingbird". This relationship would later remain a part of the literary history of both of them.

At the age of 17, he began working at the magazine "The New Yorker", and in 1945 he published the story "Miriam". His first novel, "Other Voices, Other Rooms", was published in 1948 and immediately attracted attention with its dark atmosphere and the frank presence of themes that American literature rarely puts at the center.

In 1958, Capote published the novella "Breakfast at Tiffany's", in which he created Holly Golightly - a free-spirited, vulnerable and elusive heroine who became one of the most recognizable characters in 20th-century American fiction. Three years later, the story was adapted for the screen with Audrey Hepburn in the title role. The film became world-famous, although its portrayal differs from the darker and more ambiguous heroine in the book.

Between Writing and Social Life

Capote wrote novels, short stories, plays, screenplays and documentary prose. Among his more famous works are “The Grass Harp“, “A Christmas Memory“ and “Music for Chameleons“. In a letter to a friend, he admitted: “I am so happy to be writing short stories again – they are my great love.“

After the success of “In Cold Blood“ the writer also became a social celebrity. He socialized with representatives of the New York elite and in 1966 organized the famous Black and White Ball at the “Plaza“ Hotel. However, in parallel with his public image, his work began to slow down. The long-awaited novel “Answered Prayers“ remained unfinished. Parts of it were published during his lifetime, and the complete unfinished text was published posthumously in 1986.

Truman Capote died on August 25, 1984 in Los Angeles, shortly before his 60th birthday. Today his name remains associated not only with “Breakfast at Tiffany“ and “In Cold Blood“, but also with the attempt to tell reality with the tools of the novel - an approach that continues to define the development of literary journalism and the true crime genre.