The Vazov House now tells the story of the family in a new way

The renovation of the House Museum “Ivan Vazov“ in Sopot is among the projects in which modern architectural solutions meet the need to preserve historical memory. ETEM is also involved in its implementation, providing aluminum systems for the renovated museum space. The company's participation is part of the effort to apply architectural technologies with attention to the character and significance of the buildings.

On September 30, the museum reopened its doors with the new exhibition “The Vazov House“ - a modern story about an exceptional Bulgarian family that left a lasting mark on the cultural and social history of the country. The birthplace of the Patriarch of Bulgarian Literature welcomes visitors as an interactive museum space, in which history is revealed through the home, the environment and the people associated with Ivan Vazov.

The architectural vision of the project is led by arch. Andrey Khodkevich and Studio HORA. The renovation work sought a balance between the authenticity of the place and the functional requirements of the modern museum environment. It is in this context that ETEM's support fits in - with solutions that contribute to the new life of the site, without displacing its cultural and historical value.

The ETEM E85, E75FD, E45 and E97 systems were used for the project. The E85 facade system was developed for modern glazing and allows the construction of transparent architectural envelopes. E45 is an aluminum window system that combines functionality with clean lines. E75FD offers a solution for entrance doors with an emphasis on strength and aesthetics, and E97 is a system for ventilated facades, which provides opportunities for shaping the outer shell of the building.

Each of the four systems has a different purpose, but their choice within a single project shows how technological solutions can follow a common architectural concept. In a historic building, such an approach requires particular precision: the new elements must meet modern requirements, while at the same time leaving the leading role of the original architecture and the museum narrative.

With its support for “The Vazov House“ ETEM is involved in a project whose meaning goes beyond the usual dimensions of construction. It raises the question of how buildings with cultural value can continue to be alive and accessible for future generations. In this process, modern architecture and technologies have an important, albeit unobtrusive, role – to create conditions for the story to be told in a new way, without losing the connection with the past.