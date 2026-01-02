American actor Tommy Lee Jones' daughter found dead

American actor Tommy Lee Jones' daughter, Victoria, was found dead in a hotel in California, TMZ reported, citing its sources.

According to the portal, law enforcement officers found Victoria's body in a San Francisco hotel early in the morning of January 1. Police told the portal that officers arrived at the hotel around 4:00 a.m. in response to a report that Victoria's body had been found.

A medical examiner arrived at the scene of the incident and conducted an investigation. The cause of death remains unknown.