A nimble Chinese woman wins a bunch of pig-hunting competitions with her bare hands

A Chinese woman from Guizhou Province has become famous for her successes in pig-hunting competitions, writes the South China Morning Post.

In 2025, 31-year-old Wen Fengqing participated in 26 competitions. To win, it was necessary to catch and carry the pig before the other competitors could do so. Wen managed to catch 22 pigs with her bare hands, the largest of which weighed 73 kilograms.

“The organizers didn't even require me to carry it to the finish line; I just had to lift it for five seconds,“ she recalls. “I ended up holding him for more than 20 seconds.“

"Speed is key. Run towards him, pin him to the ground and don't let go. Wait until he stops struggling, then pick him up and carry him to the finish line. Only then will it count in your favor. If you let the pig escape in the middle of the road, it will end up in someone else's hands.", advises Wen Fengqing.

The winners of the competition get to take the pigs home. Wen did just that, so she had to learn how to raise pigs. Half of them still live in her barn, the rest she gave away to friends or fattened up and sold.

Wen plans to slaughter a pig for Chinese New Year to treat her friends and family to smoked pork.