Historic: Tupac Shakur murder trial begins

Nearly 30 years after the death of hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur, the US justice system has finally moved forward with the trial of the man accused of organizing the assassination.

The first substantive hearing was held in a court in Las Vegas, Nevada, with opening statements and the first key prosecution witnesses.

The jury was presented with shocking details about the feud between the "Crips" and "Bloods" gangs that led to the shooting on September 7, 1996. The defendant, Dwayne Davis (63), known as "Keffi D", is accused of for the mastermind and “mastermind“ of the revenge killing. The team of The New York Times notes that the prosecution relies primarily on Davis' own confessions, made in his memoir in 2019.

Davis's defense counters with the thesis that what is written in the book is pure fiction for financial gain and that there is no direct physical evidence linking him to the murder weapon. Testimony from former police officers and eyewitnesses continues, with the trial expected to last about a month, added by The Guardian.