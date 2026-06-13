Yemeni Spiderman falls and dies in 120-meter volcano crater VIDEO

The famous climber and acrobat Al-Kaka bin Antar, popularly known as "Yemeni Spiderman", died tragically after falling inside the crater of the extinct Haradhat Damt volcano in Yemen, Al Jazeera reported.

The incident was captured on video and caused a huge wave of grief on social networks.

The 22-year-old daredevil was extremely popular in the Arab world with the nickname "Spiderman" because of his dangerous climbs on steep cliffs and city buildings without any insurance.

The tragedy occurred on the volcano near the city of Damt in Al-Dali province, Yemen. The crater is known for its depth and specific terrain. Al-Kaka attempted to climb the inner sheer wall of the 120-meter volcanic crater completely without protective equipment.

While climbing, he lost his grip and fell directly to the bottom of the crater in front of his friends, who were filming him. At the bottom of the extinct volcano are hot sulfurous waters, which made access for Civil Defense teams extremely difficult.

It took local rescuers hours to remove the body from the hot lake due to the poisonous fumes and the difficult terrain.

Media from the region described the case as another serious warning to young people who risk their lives in search of popularity and likes on the Internet.